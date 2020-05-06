Nadal spending quality time with his family at Mallorca

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:09 am

Hyderabad: The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors and with sporting activity coming to a standstill, most of their big players are confined to the house. Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, according to reports, is also spending quality time with this family at his sea-facing house situated on the eastern coast of Mallorca in Porto Cristo.

The 19-times Grand Slam champion is, however, active on social media since the tennis tour came to a halt. He had posted some pictures and videos of cooking, playing tennis with his sister, and exercising while he stayed indoors.

According to reports, Nadal’s luxury home is over 1,000 square meters in size. The house has direct sea access and is near the popular Sa Cova de Correus. Moreover, the house is located just a few meters from the beach in Porto Cristo.

Nadal, according to reports, had purchased the sea-facing villa for 4 million euros in 2013. The Spaniard’s house is a two-story home with a basement where Nadal usually exercises during the lockdown. The house is a short drive away from his hometown, Manacor, where he usually lives.

Having turned pro way back in 2001, Nadal has more than $114 million in career earnings. He is is one of the highest-paid players of all time. The Spaniard earns a lot from his multiple endorsements, from Nike to Kia.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .