Nadda says BJP has sights set on Telangana

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party is working to strengthen itself in Telangana with the goal to come to power in the State, the party’s working president JP Nadda said here on Sunday. Addressing a party public meeting, Nadda accused the State Government of being “steeped in commissions and corruption”

Nadda reiterated his party’s determination to observe September 17 as the ‘Liberation Day’ to mark the merger of the then princely State of Hyderabad into Indian Union.

“The entire country is with the BJP and the party is in power in 17 States. Our party president Amit Shah says we should be in power in at least 25 States. Telangana is one of these States and our sights are set firmly on coming to power here,” he said.

Though Nadda said he would refrain from leveling personnel allegations, he questioned the Government decision to build a new Secretariat. “I believe that there are some concerns about Vastu of the existing Secretariat. The real Vastu of the State will be revealed after the next State elections when the BJP comes to power here,” he said.

Nadda, who took several shots at the State Government, accused it of turning down Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme that can provide Rs 5 lakh health cover to 26 lakh families in the State.

The BJP leader said leaders from several parties, including the TRS, were joining the BJP and welcomed those who joined the party on Sunday. Nadda is scheduled to take part in the party’s membership drive in the city on Monday after which he is expected to leave for New Delhi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .