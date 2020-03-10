Nadipelli Charitable Trust to host job drive in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said that Nadipelli Charitable Trust would organise a mega job mela for the unemployed youth in a private school in Mancherial district headquarters on March 14.

He along with the Trust chairman Nadipelli Vijith Kumar told mediapersons here on Tuesday that the trust was conducting the mela as part of social service activities. He informed that over 50 multi-national companies belonging to Hyderabad would participate in the mela and would recruit over 1,000 candidates by holding interviews at Ushodaya High School on MCC Quarry road from 9 am to 6 pm. He added that some of the companies included Genpact, Karvy, Apollo Hospitals, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Amazon, SBI, etc.

The legislator said that the youngsters who possess educational qualification of Class X or Intermediate, graduation, engineering, ITI, polytechnic diploma and bachelor of pharmacy could attend the drive. He advised the candidates to dial 77290 33336 or 96520 66966 for more details of the drive and to clarify doubts, if any.

The MLA suggested the jobless youngsters to utilise the opportunity. He added that transportation facility would be arranged for helping the aspirants to reach the venue from bus station from 8 am, besides feeding the participants. He recalled that the trust had organised a similar placement drive in 2017 and provided training to the shortlisted in the mela.

Municipal Chairperson Penta Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, several councilors and TRS leaders were present.

