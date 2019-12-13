Nag Ashwin for Telugu Lust Stories?

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Lust Stories has created a storm on OTT platform when it was streamed on Netflix. Within no time, the Hindi web series was liked and welcomed by audiences, irrespective of languages. The star cast, comprising Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, helped the series become an overnight sensation with content being appreciated by netizens.

A year later, it was reported that the Lust Stories will be remade in Telugu with completely different star cast and directors. Like it was directed by four filmmakers in Hindi — Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, the Telugu version, too, will have four filmmakers to give a proper shape to the content. How would the concept and content suit the Telugu audiences, only time will tell as no one knows how the directing manual would be.

The American media services company, Netflix, is learnt to have roped in new-age Telugu directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Tharun Bhascker, Nandini Reddy, and Sankalp Reddy for the project. However, Sandeep is learnt to have backed out of the project due to creative differences in the script. So, the media giant has reportedly selected Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin as the fourth director. The grapevine has it that the agreement process has been completed confirming the induction of Nag Ashwin on board.

Meanwhile, there have been several doubts how a director like Nag Ashwin whose artistic work reflected through Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati, would handle a completely different script of romance and bold content. However, there are no boundaries for artistic work on-screen. And audiences are curious to know how the Telugu version forms shape.

