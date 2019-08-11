Nag prefers to go against the tide

By | Published: 7:34 pm

At a recent press meet of Manmadhudu 2’s success, actor Nagarjuna compared it to his past films like Gitanjali and Annamayya. “It would not be out of context, if I refer to my past films. Though those were against the tide, I still preferred to do them since I was inclined to giving the audience something new and fresh,” said the actor.

Sharing how everyone was sceptical about the success of these films at the box office, he said, “Matching their perception, during the first few days, the collections were dead slow reflecting the shades of a flop. But, after 10 days, the talk picked up and the rest was history.”

“Even Manmadhudu had the same fate. At regular intervals, audiences always encouraged my wish to do something novel. Now, Manmadhudu 2 also will certainly spread through word of mouth and reach the shores of success,” said Nagarjuna, expressing confidence.

The whole unit of Manmadhudu 2 met the media to show their delight over the success of the film. Nagarjuna elaborated that the film is being misconstrued among the circles in the industry and the theatres are attracting the audience leading to huge collections as well.

As a reply to a question, Nagarjuna said that his father remained as a source of inspiration to him in taking up different scripts, that too with new directors. “Prem Nagar, and Mooga Manasulu will always remain evergreen films. My father, every time, went ahead with guts to do such stories. I follow the path he paved,” he said.

Pointing out his fondest scenes from Manmadhudu 2, Nagarjuna described the scenes at the dining table with mother and sisters, and reminisced the days he spent with his father, mother and sisters. Finally, he thanked the audience for their encouragement.