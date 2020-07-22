Naga Panchami: Animal welfare bodies warn snake charmers

By | Published: 11:00 pm 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: With the ‘Naga Panchami’ festival around the corner, the Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh along with the Wildlife Protection Society and other animal welfare organisations has sounded an alert for snake charmers. Every year, during Naga Panchami, snake charmers catch cobras and torture them by force-feeding.

“Snakes are forcefully fed with milk and other fluids which act as potential toxins to their bodies resulting in their death,” said Mahesh Agarwal, secretary, Bharatiya Prani Mitra. He said all animal welfare organisations will be keeping a vigil on the snake charmers as they move around with the reptiles and torture them for money.

“We appeal to the public to inform us about any person moving around with a snake on July 25 when Naga Panchami is observed. In view of Covid-19 pandemic, we are not deploying our volunteers on roads but our teams will be on an alert and reach the spot at the earliest on getting information,” he said, asking the people to inform on 9394005600.

