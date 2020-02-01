Naga Shaurya bounces back with Ashwathama

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Backed by expected success of Ashwathama, the producer of the film Usha Mulpuri met the media to express her joy and thank the audience for blessing her son, Naga Shaurya. “Till now he is stamped as the lover boy. But, Ashwathama revealed his other side to viewers. Now whoever thinks of a sheer commercial flick, they will surely choose him.

He could achieve an overall image after many films. In fact, this film posed us a few challenges before we went on to the sets as our previous film with him Narthanasala was a disaster at the box office. Attempting another film on our own banner subjected us to a kind of stress and pressure. Another issue was with the script which came out like an experiment where Naga Shaurya wrote a character himself against his so-called image.

But, by the grace of God and with audience’s blessings, we are successful finally,” she said. In addition to her delight for the success, Usha Mulpuri analysed her son, Naga Shaurya’s nature to be very different from the characters he did in all his past films. “By nature, he is rebellious and is full of pride and arrogance. He does not care for anybody against his will. If others are good, he mingles with them happily.

Otherwise, he has his reservations in maintaining relations. Unlike his previous films, in Ashwathama he is very close to his original self. However, as producers and parents, we are very happy for the verdict. People are calling and congratulating us and are heaping praise on Naga Shaurya,” Usha shared. She also shared that they are planning to make films with other heroes too on their own banner. She added that they were hearing stories and scripts from various writers for all the heroes. “If the other heroes give us opportunity to make films, we are quite interested. In case they have some script or director in their mind, we are also open to those proposals,” she said.

