Naga Shaurya to star in director Pawan Basamsetti’s comedy film next

Chennai: Actor Naga Shaurya is to play the lead in debutant director Pawan Basamsetti’s comedy entertainer, tentatively titled ‘Production No 6’.

The film, which is to be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas), will be a commercial fun-filled entertainer.

Sources say that Pawan has a novel story that is ideal for Naga Shaurya who’s very much impressed with the subject and is keen to start work on this project.

Naga Shaurya will play a hilarious role in the movie which has been announced on the propitious occasion of Telugu New Year – Ugadi.

A team of talented craftsmen will work on this yet-to-be-titled movie. Sources say the film will start rolling soon and that other cast and crew members will be announced shortly.