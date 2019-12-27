Naga Shaurya wants to come out of lover-boy image

By | Published: 9:36 pm

The teaser of Ashwathama Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles, upcoming movie teaser was formally released in the city on Friday. In the presentation of Shankar Prasad Malpuri, Ashwathama is being directed by debutant Ramana Teja. Usha Mulpuri is producing the movie under the banner Ira Creations.

Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni released the teaser through her social media account Twitter. Speaking during the teaser launch event, director Ramana Teja thanked the producer for the opportunity in directing the movie. “There is a lot of content in the movie. Audiences will get to see Naga Shaurya in a new avatar through the movie.

Every frame of the movie will be a great visual experience to Telugu fans,” he said. Producer Usha Mulpuri said there was tremendous response for the posters and songs that were released earlier. The whole unit have spent a lot of time bringing out the movie. Ashwathama will be releasing worldwide on January 31, the producer added.

Music director Sri Charan Pakala termed the movie a power packed flick with the support and creative work of young team members. Ramana Teja nailed it perfectly in the different thriller genre. “We hope that the movie, too, would also do well at the box-office,” Sri Charan said. Naga Shaurya said the script was ideated based on some of the real incidents that happened to women in places like Mumbai and Delhi.

“I had written the script for Chalo. Basically, I have a flair for telling stories and writing scripts. Ashwathama is made basically to tell a story related to the safety of women. To come out of the lover-boy image, I have come up with Ashwathama, which, I feel, gave me a scope to play a rugged character,” Naga Shaurya added. Cameraman Manoj Reddy, BVS Ravi, prominent producer Rockline Venkatesh’s son Yatheesh, among other crew and cast, were present during the event.

