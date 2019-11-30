Naga Shourya flexes his muscles at last

By | Published: 7:15 pm 6:32 pm

After impressing the Telugu audience with his acting, actor Naga Shourya flexed his muscles this time. The newly released poster of Ashwaddhaama says it all. All his previous roles have been very lively with the boy-next-door kind of image which was liked and welcomed by all sections. Now, it seems that he got into an action mode.

According to the industry sources, the movie is going to be a complete investigative and action thriller. Ashwaddhaama depicts a serious and a problematic subject that is plaguing the contemporary world. The whole movie runs in the backdrop of the port city Vizag.

The fight master who worked for KGF, is being roped in for Ashwaddhaama. It may be recalled that Naga Shourya had hurt himself during the shooting of this film. The movie also features Mehreen Pirzada as the leading lady.

His role in the movie Oohalu Gusagusalade is one of the most cherished one in his career. Later, not many of his movies have made an impact at the Telugu box office except the bilingual flick Kanam. His role as Vikram in the Samantha starrer Oh! Baby has offered Shourya something to cheer up.

