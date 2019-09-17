Nagar Kirtan yatra gets grand welcome in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Sikh community from Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State gave a rousing reception to the historic International Nagar Kirtan of Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra, taken out as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of First Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, which arrived to Hyderabad from holy shrine of Nankana Sahib, Lahore.

The International Nagar Kirtan started from Nankana Sahib in Lahore, the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev, on August 1 to spread Guru Nanak Devji’s teachings and entered India from Pakistan through Wagah border in Punjab. After touring various parts of the country, the International Nagar Kirtan reached Hyderabad on Monday.

The yatra reached Nizamabad via Nagpur and was received by thousands of members from the Sikh community of Telangana, who showered petals and flowers on the holy saroop near Kandlakoya Oxygen Park, Medchal-ORR Junction. Later, the yatra passed through ORR road and arrived at pillar number 143 on PVNR Expressway, Attapur, Rajendranagar on Monday evening.

Nagar Kirtan of Palki Saheb, Sri Nishan Saheb of all Gurudwara Saheb of Telangana, was taken out on Monday evening from Attapur to Gurudwara Saheb, Barambala, Sikh Chawniat, Attapur.

The International Nagar Kirtan yatra will have a night stay at Gurudwara Saheb, Barambala on Monday. On Tuesday, the International Nagar Kirtan will proceed towards Gurudwara Nanak Jhira in Bidar, Karnataka.

