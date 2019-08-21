Nagarjuna Sagar Project to touch FRL on Aug 22

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP), which received heavy inflows for the past 10 days, is in the process of stabilising its storage. After letting out the flood flow, the storage level in the project is being built up to its Full Reservoir Level ( FRL) capacity of 590 feet.

NSP Chief Engineer Narasimha Rao said the project would touch the FRL by Thursday morning. All the spillway gates of Srisailam project were closed and the NSP continued to receive 71,138 cusecs of water from Srisailam. The outflow from the NSP is in the range of 54,004 cusecs.

The inflows into Srisailam are in the range of 1.93 lakh cusecs, against an outflow of 1.27 lakh cusecs. The inflows and outflows at Jurala project are in the order of 67,861 cusecs and 1,67,143 cusecs, respectively.

