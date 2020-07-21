Nagarjuna Sagar receiving copious inflows, water level at 532 feet

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Sagar project has started receiving copious inflows and the 312.05 TMC reservoir reached half its capacity on Tuesday, with storage at 172.87 TMC . The water level is 532.40 feet against its Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet. The inflows into the reservoir are 38,140 cusecs while outflows are only 900 cusecs.

Krishna river flood flow into Srisailam and Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) from Narayanpur in Karnataka continued with huge discharges downstream filling up reservoirs in Telangana. Srisailam reservoir level is 845.77 feet, capacity is 71.48 TMC which is 33 per cent of its total capacity. Inflows into Srisailam are 1,03,150 cusecs and outflows 39,740 cusecs.

At Jurala, the inflow is 68,000 cusecs and total outflows are 64,563 cusecs. The present level of the reservoir is 1,044 feet and storage is 9.09 TMC. Nettempadu, Bhima and Koilsagar lifts are pumping 1,500 cusecs, 650 cusecs and 630 cusecs respectively. Around 900 cusecs have been released through left main canal and 391 cusecs through right main canal. At Narayanpur, the inflows are 45,415 cusecs and outflows are 45,785 cusecs and at Almatti in Karnataka, the inflows are 52,033 cusecs and outflows are 46,130 cusecs.

In Godavari, the inflows of different projects are as follows: SRSP inflows are 9,867 cusecs, out flows are 4893 cusecs. Yellampalli inflows 1,255 cusecs and outflows are 474 cusecs, Singur inflows 50 cusecs and same amount has been discharged. Inflows at Lower Manair 8,333 cusecs and outflows are 5,242 cusecs, Nizamsagar inflows are nil and outflows are 27 cusecs and at Kaddam the flood continues with 1,838 cusecs of inflows and 84 cusecs of outflows.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .