Nagarjuna’s next with Kalyan Krishna in July

It’s learnt that Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming untitled movie will go on floors in July. The movie is being directed by Kalyan Krishna who scored a hit with Soggade Chinni Nayana which also starred Nagarjuna a couple of years ago.The makers are planning to wrap up the shooting for the current movie by the December end and release it on Sankranti next year.

According to a source, Anushka Shetty is being considered for the female. However, outcome is expected only if she agrees to play the role of the female lead in the movie. King Nagarjuna is currently busy shooting his much-anticipated movie Manmadhudu 2 starring Rakul Preet Singh. The movies that are lined up for the Pongal release next year are — Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, Prabhas’ Saaho, and Rajinikanth’s Darbar among others.