Nagarjunasagar ayacut ryots erupt in joy

Nalgonda/Hyderabad: For the first time in many years, water gushed out of the Nagarjunasagar Project into the Left Canal much ahead of its scheduled release for the Vaanakalam crops, after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered release of water from the project on Friday that would bring cheer to farmers in the ayacut areas in Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions earlier in the morning, local MLA Nomula Narasaiah and project officials released water to the Left Canal in the evening.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been constantly monitoring the water levels in both Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects, instructed the NSP Chief Engineer to commence water release immediately. The Chief Minister said it was decided to release water adequately to farmers in the ayacut areas of Nagarjunasagar in both Nalgonda and Khammam districts since water was available abundantly in the upper Krishna region, besides the forecast of good rains this monsoon.

Speaking to the media after releasing water to the Left Canal, Narsimhaiah said the water level in the project had touched 560 feet following increased inflows in the last couple of days. The decision of the Chief Minister to release water to the NSP left canal would save paddy nurseries transplanted by farmers in the ayacut, he added.

Superintendent Engineer of NSP Narsimha said immediately after the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast heavy rains in Western Ghats, the Chief Minister called him up at 11 am and ordered release of water to the Left Canal from the project. “About 1.5 lakh cusecs of inflow was being recorded at Almatti and Narayanpur projects in Karnataka and Jurala project was expected to receive similar inflows by Friday night,” he added.

He said the Chief Minister had reviewed the water levels in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects thrice this month and issued orders for release of water to NSP left canal at the right time. Stating that the ayacut under NSP Left Canal comprised 6.30 lakh acres including 3.75 lakh acres in erstwhile Nalgonda district and 2.55 lakh acres in Khammam district, he said water release would continue for 20 to 25 days under the ‘on and off’ method in the first phase. Farmer under the ayacut had also been asking for release of water to the Left Canal under ‘on-and-off’ method which yields good results. The complete schedule of water release to the Left Canal for Vaanakalam crop season would be released on Monday after discussing it with the officials, he added.

