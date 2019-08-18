Nagarjunasagar sees heavy footfall

By | Published: 12:36 am

Nalgonda: Two-kilometre stretch from Sagar Pillar Park to bus stand witnessed traffic jam as people visiting Nagarjunasagar increased in view of holiday on Sunday.

Large number of people thronged Nagarjunasagar to view water being released from the project through 26 crest gates, which took place after 10 years.

In view of traffic congestion, the police diverted the vehicles to by-pass road of Nagarjunasagar and implemented on-way traffic to the project area.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar road at Kondamallepally in the morning hours due the rush of the vehicles heading towards Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

As a precautionary, the police has not allowed the visitors onto old bridge where earlier people have taken selfies. The people were also not allowed nearer to the dam on the security reasons.

The project has witnessed ups and down inflow on Sunday. At 6 am, the inflow to the project was recorded as 5, 25,577 cusecs per second and it was decreased to 4,21,838 cusecs at 3 pm. The water level in the project was touched 586.2 feet as against full reservoir level of 590 feet.

The famous Mattapally Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple was remained closed on the fifth day also as the temple was submerged in the backwaters of Pulichinthala Project. Huge number of people were also arrived to Mattapally to view the temple, which was submerged in Krishna waters.

`The water level in Pulichinthala Project was also reached 168.28 feet as against full reservoir level of 175 feel. The water storage level was also reached 36.36 tms as against 45.77 gross storage capacity of the project. Inflow to the project was recorded as 5,34,165 cusecs while outflow was 5,97,301 cusecs. Water was being releasing to Prakasham Barraiage by lifting 15 gates of Pulichinthala project.

