Nagarkurnool: Bijinapally farmers blame officials for crop failure

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Nagarkurnool: Several groundnut farmers from villages in Bijinapally mandal, who had suffered due to subsidised groundnut seeds failing to sprout in Kharif 2019, have been alleging that Agricultural Department officials, in connivance with local political leaders, had usurped Rs 19,64,400 compensation amount which was given by the companies that had supplied the seeds.

On Monday, farmers went to the Agricultural Officer of Bijinapally and asked why farmers who had borne the losses were not compensated, while those farmers who had not even sown groundnut had received the compensation, along with local political leaders who had nothing to do with groundnut farming.

Tirupataiah, former Sarpanch of Khanapur village, speaking with media, said that 90 per cent of farmers who had sown government’s subsidised groundnut seeds had gone into losses. He said that while 555 farmers were identified by the Agricultural Department for compensation, only 207 farmers received compensation and the department had not disclosed the names of 207 farmers.

He said most of the farmers who received compensation were neither farmers nor did they cultivate groundnut. He also claimed that farmers who were directly given the seeds by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy were not compensated and those who hadn’t sown groundnut were given seeds this time through PACS along with compensation.

He warned that the farmers would hold protests if the government failed to compensate genuine farmers who had to bear the loss due to spurious seeds last Kharif season.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .