Nagarkurnool: Chenchus pitch for clear ROFR rights

Nagarkurnool: The clock is ticking for Chenchu tribals, who, for the first time after getting Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) pattas last year, have once again started gearing up for cultivating food grains for domestic consumption this kharif season. It has been more than a month-and-half since the season has begun, but the Deva Chenchus living in the core forest of Amrabad Tiger Reserve are still unable to get the seeds or even buffaloes as promised by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) before the onset of monsoons.

There are more than 10 Chenchu Pentas located deep inside Amrabad Tiger Reserve where the ancient tribes have been living since ages, depending on hunting animals and gathering food readily available in the forest for household consumption.

After the updation of land records, some Chenchus were given ROFR pattas making them the rightful owners of their properties. However, there are some stumbling blocks which need to be addressed in the case of some tribals, Telangana Today learnt during a visit to the tribal areas.

For example, Pedda Guruvaiah (60), a resident of Appapur Chenchu Penta (now a Gram Panchayat), owns 6 acre of land inherited from his father. However, the land is still in his father’s name and there is no scope for mutation. Due to this, Mallaiah has not been able to receive the benefits of State government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme. another resident Thokala Guruvaiah, who received the ROFR patta last year, but, still the land records are in the name of his father late Thokala Mallaiah without mentioning his name as a nominee. Though officially, he can cultivate the land, but there is no clarity of legal ownership of the land. Such revenue issues rendered several ROFR lands still uncultivable even after the onset of monsoons.

Fortunately for the core forest area, there is enough rain in the past few days to facilitate cultivation of rain-fed crops despite there being no rains in the entire erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. In a short span of time, some Chenchus took up maize and jowar cultivation. However, there is a demand of cultivating millets, pulses and vegetables which could be used by the tribals for their survival as well as for selling the excess produce.

Unfortunately, the ITDA, which has been trying to bring the Chenchus into the mainstream by giving them seven-seater autos on subsidy, is yet to provide them with seeds and bulls for cultivation that would help in improving the living conditions of the tribals.

Presently, some well informed Chenchus are purchasing seeds from nearby shops in Mannanuru. They have no access to government institutions which distribute seeds to the needy and are wondering what to do. There is just one tractor for 10 Chenchu Pentas and they need more help from the ITDA or departments concerned, so that they can be self-sufficient in difficult times like these.

The tribals, who ploughed the lands near their pentas, have been waiting for seeds distribution for sowing since they have ploughs and other material distributed by the government earlier. ITDA Project Officer U Venkataiah (the only gazetted officer from the Chenchu community) was unavailable to comment.

