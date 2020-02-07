Nagarkurnool Collector E Sreedhar gets additional charge

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Nagarkurnool: State government has issued orders promoting and giving additional charge to District Collector E Sreedhar as the Secretary to Government on Thursday.

He would carry out duties as District Collector for Nagarkurnool, in addition to duties of Secretary. E Sreedhar is a 2004-batch IAS officer, who belongs to indigenous tribal community from Srikakulam and was posted in Telangana after bifurcation of erstwhile AP.

District Joint Collector P Srinivas Reddy met Collector E Sreedhar at his camp office in Nagarkurnool town on Friday and congratulated him on his promotion.

