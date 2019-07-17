Nagarkurnool Collector suspends Padara MRO on corruption charges

By | Published: 3:26 pm

Nagarkurnool: Mallikarjuna Rao, MRO of Padara mandal was suspended by District Collector E Sreedhar on Wednesday, after a video surfaced with Rao accepting bribe from the villagers of Ippalapally for issuing them land pattas as part of revenue records updation programme.

It is alleged that he had demanded more than Rs 1500 per farmer to get their lands registered under their names, which was opposed by a village’s representative, who took the videos of the MRO counting money and demanding that more money be paid to him per farmer.

Former MRO Mallikarjuna Rao was also believed to have threatened the village representative to go take-up the issue with the District Collector or any other higher authority. On coming to know about the issue, District Collector issued suspension orders for Rao on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter