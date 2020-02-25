Nagarkurnool: Deputy MRO in ACB net

By | Published: 1:08 am

Nagarkurnool: A deputy tahsildar, who is also the in-charge superintendent of Section-C at the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate, was caught red handed by ACB sleuths, while accepting bribe from a person at Collectorate on Monday.

Doma Venkataiah, a resident of Marepally village of Thimmajipet mandal, was gifted 2 acres and 25 guntas land by his grandfather in 2016 through a ‘gift deed.’ However, one Mallesh raised objection stating that the land was sold to him by Venkataiah’s grandfather before the land was gifted to Venkataiah. Due to that, transfer of land was not done in the name of Venkataiah.

Venkataiah was told that M Jyothi, Deputy MRO of Thimmajipet mandal, who has also been handling duties as superintendent of Section-C at the Collectorate, could help him.

When Venkataiah contacted Jyothi, she demanded Rs 13 lakh for getting the work done. After much negotiation, she agreed for Rs 10 lakh, with payments in installments.

On February 17, Venkataiah approached the ACB officials who set a trap to nab the corrupt revenue official. On Monday, as per the plan, Venkataiah went to the Collectorate and was handing over Rs 1 lakh towards the first installment to Jyothi, when the ACB sleuths raided and seized the currency.

ACB DSP B Krishna Goud appealed to the people to call (1062) toll-free number to report any demand for bribe by government officials. Jyothi will be produced before an ACB Magistrate, after which she will be sent for remand.

