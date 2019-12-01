Nagarkurnool MLA organises mass weddings

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy, who is also the founder of MJR Trust, performed a mass wedding ceremony of 165 couples in Nagarkurnool town on Sunday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu, Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, MLC K Damodar Reddy and others were present at the event.

In the run-up to the ceremony, five days pre-wedding rites were held. All necessary furniture like cupboards, cots, beds and kitchen utensils were distributed to the couples, in addition to distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques at the venue itself. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, speaking on the occasion, blessed the newly married couples and said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s blessings would always be with them. He praised MLA M Janardhan Reddy and his wife M Jamuna Reddy, director of MJR Trust for performing the wedding of 165 couples from economically poor families, just like any rich man would perform his own daughter’s wedding.

He said that keeping in mind the problems faced by poor people in performing their daughters’ marriage, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had introduced Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak scheme.

