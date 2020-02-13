Nagarkurnool: More shocking details emerge in Bourapur treasure-hunt case

By | Published: 12:39 am

Nagarkurnool: Tuesday’s treasure hunt by miscreants at Bourapur temple inside Amrabad Tiger Reserve has several twists to it as more and more details emerged about what exactly was stolen, the planning that went into it and the action to be initiated against the treasure hunters.

The three treasure-hunters who were in forest department’s custody had actually conducted a recce of Brahmaramba’s temple for three days before actually committing the offence in the wee hours of Tuesday, according to Chenchus from the area, who had seen the Scorpio vehicle going in and out of the forest for the past few days.

According to Chenchus, there were actually five treasure-hunters, among whom two had escaped from the vehicle after the forest officers stopped their vehicle in Mannanuru. How they escaped, where they went and what they took along with them has been a mystery.

The treasure-hunters had lured two Chenchus from Bourapur Chenchu Penta by promising them that they would get a share in the treasure, if found. According to Linganna, one of the two Chenchus involved in the crime, nothing was found underneath the idol of Goddess Brahmaramba and therefore, the miscreants had used cement and sand which they had brought along with them, to make it look like nothing had happened.

Treasure-hunters vandalising this temple is nothing new. Sometime ago, an idol of Brahmarambika was uprooted by unknown persons. Chenchus had re-installed the idol back then, after performing rituals. Idol worship has not been the original way of worship for Chenchus, who had been offering prayers to a monolithic rock originally, which was placed inside the Bouramma temple since ages.

Even after the first case of idol desecration, the monolithic rock (about two-feet long whitish rock) was not disturbed. It was still inside the temple until Tuesday, when the rock went missing. Though the rock was not recovered from the three treasure-hunters whom the forest department has been interrogating, experts say that the rock has a great value in the international market.

Chenchus have been demanding that treasure-hunters be booked as per the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act, as they had desecrated and disturbed Brahmarambika, whom the Chenchus revere as their ‘aadapaduchu,’ who was married to Lord Shiva.

Experts believe that this move wouldn’t stand in the court of law and say that unless the temple was declared as a heritage protected monument (which the temple hasn’t been declared as), relevant sections as per the laws concerning protected archaeological sites couldn’t be imposed upon the criminals.

As of now, Forest Department is handling the case and the three treasure-hunters were booked for violating Forest Rights Act, according to sources. Even if the case is handed-over to the police (which is not being done); the treasure-hunters could be booked only under the relevant sections of ‘temple theft,’ say legal experts.

What is more intriguing is how five people kept entering the forest and exiting as per their wish, how locals were lured into helping them and how two of them escaped, while the treasure-hunters called the forest officers when they were being chased by local Chenchus from the forest. It is also surprising to know why they were not stopped at the Farhabad forest check-post, where CCTV cameras are installed and instead, were stopped near the forest check-post at Mannanuru. Only CCTV footage could unearth more details about this crime and only if the monolithic rock is recovered, more details could emerge about what the intent of the treasure-hunters was and how many big hands were in play to protect them.

