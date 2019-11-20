Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu requests Centre to setup EMRS at Achampet

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu on Wednesday requested the Centre to establish Ekalavya Model Residential School in Achampet.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said that though more than 3 lakh people belonging to Scheduled Tribes were living in Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency, the literacy situation of tribals was still bad despite the State and the Central governments launching various welfare schemes to uplift tribals.

Pointing out that Ekalavya Model Residential Schools were being established across the country by the Centre, he said that there was an urgent need to establish the school in Achampet.