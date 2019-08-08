Nagarkurnool municipality gets 5 new e-vehicles

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool municipality has received 5 brand new e-vehicles (electric vehicle) for collecting solid waste in the municipality on Thursday.

Garbage collection and sanitation had always been a major issue affecting the residents of the municipality, apart from frequent power-cuts and bad roads. Collecting garbage with help of new battery-powered e-vehicles is an opportunity for the municipal officials to start a new change and be an example for other municipalities in terms of solid waste management.

Educated class living in town feels that the vehicle can be used not only for garbage collection but also for ferrying sanitation workers to places in the municipality where drainage overflow or water-stagnation happens when it rains. The vehicles can also be used for transporting saplings during Haritha Haram programme.

“If they can segregate garbage into dry and wet while collection itself and then find ways to recycle the garbage and generate power from it, it will bring about a great change in this district,” V Rajashekhara Sharma, a town-dweller told Telangana Today.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .