Nagarkurnool: Neglected senior citizen dies, pigs eat away his flesh

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Nagarkurnool: In a case of children neglecting their parents, an octogenarian passed away and his death was even more pathetic than the last years of his life, as pigs gnawed away at his body lying in the shed where he had spent the last few months.

According to Bijinapally Sub-inspector, Chinthigari Kondaiah (80), a resident of Nandi Vaddeman village of Bijinapally mandal had been ill for the past few months. His son, who works in the electricity department, allegedly neglected him and had put him up in a shed-like structure which didn’t even have any doors.

Kondaiah, who was seriously ill for the past few days, was not even fed properly. On Wednesday, neighbours found Kondaiah’s body in the shed and pigs eating it. The pigs tore away part of his head and his arm and were seen roaming around the village with his flesh.

Policemen who reached the spot found pigs coming out of the shed and suspect that the elderly person may have been dead already, before the pigs started eating his dead.

The incident has left everyone baffled since domestic pigs are not known to eat human flesh. But experts say that it is possible that a pig with piglets can be extremely ferocious. However, this is one such rare case which has shocked the villagers of Nandi Vaddeman, which has been rocked by strange deaths like children dying by drowning in irrigation tanks or after being struck by lightning in the past couple of years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter