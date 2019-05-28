Nagarkurnool: Oustees end protest rally after MLA’s assurance

By | Published: 1:44 am

Nagarkurnool: The oustees of Vattem reservoir being constructed under Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), who have been holding protests demanding compensation for land at par with that given Mallannasagar land oustees, decided on Monday to end their protests after an assurance from Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy on their demands.

The oustees had also started a rally from their hamlets to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence as a protest against the State government’s reluctance in addressing their demands. For the past few weeks, they have been holding dharnas at the project site, stalling the works there. Some NGOs also came out in support of farmers who were yet to be compensated for the lands they had parted with. Discontent was brewing among the farmers, especially after the State government had decided to raise the compensation for land oustees of Mallanna Sagar reservoir, which is part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Siddipet district.

On Monday, when the farmers were marching towards Hyderabad, Janardhan Reddy met the farmers at Thimmajipet. He assured them that all of their valid demands would be considered and sought 15 days to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The farmers, who were temporarily convinced, decided to go back to their villages and discontinue their protests for the next 15 days.