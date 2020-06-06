Nagarkurnool resident dies of Covid-19 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:00 am

Nagarkurnool: District Collector E Sreedhar has said in a statement to media persons on Saturday that a senior citizen from the district who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad has passed away.

A sixty-year-old man who was a resident of Hyderabad, had returned to his native village Marripally in Uppununthala mandal after lockdown came into force. As he was diabetic and was suffering from long-term health issues, last week he had gone to Hyderabad for treatment at a hospital, where he had contracted coronavirus. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where he died on Friday.

District Collector E Sreedhar has said that 7 of his primary contacts were already identified and were home quarantined. Medical and health officials have been trying to trace any more primary or secondary contacts who may have met him in the recent past, he said.

