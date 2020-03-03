Nagarkurnool: Second murder in 24 hours in Achampet

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Nagarkurnool: Even before the residents of Achampet could get over the murder of a senior citizen, another murder right in Achampet mandal headquarters, has left everyone shocked.

Mucchapothula Venkataiah (50), of Indira Nagar Colony, was found murdered and then hanged from the ceiling of the bathroom at his residence on Tuesday afternoon by his son, who immediately informed the police. Blood was found in one of the rooms and the family members believe close relatives could be behind the crime.

However, according to Achampet police, suspects were yet to be established. Government Whip in the Legislative Assembly and Achampet MLA G Balaraju consoled the family members. Achampet DSP Narsimhulu also reached the scene of offence.

Venkataiah’s body was sent to Achampet Government Hospital for post-mortem.