Nagarkurnool: Smooth sailing for TRS in Kollapur municipality

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Nagarkurnool: Though there was a bitter political rivalry between two groups making the police to go on a high alert during and even after elections to Kollapur municipality, elections for the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson went without any tension on Monday.

After the results were announced, the TRS won in 9 wards and candidates of All-India Forward Block (AIFB) had won in 11 wards. Though it was expected that the Forward Block’s candidates would eventually support the TRS, directions from TRS’ leadership were clear that the rebels would neither be encouraged by the party nor would TRS take their support to elect chairperson and vice-chairperson.

On Monday, the TRS rebels took oath as municipal councillors and then silently abstained from voting for the election of chairperson and vice-chairperson posts. Using the votes of ex-officio members, TRS easily managed to elect TRS candidate Vijaya Lakshmi as the municipal chairperson and Mehmooda Begum as the vice-chairperson, bringing some respite from all the animosity created in the municipality due to the group politics between two tall leaders of TRS in Kollapur Assembly constituency since the past few months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .