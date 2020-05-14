Nagarkurnool: Women rally against alcohol culture

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Kollapur: G Sudha Rani, President of Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP), Kollapur, led the people of Machinenipally in a rally and a public meeting in the village with a single agenda – to drive out the alcohol, toddy, illicit liquor, cigarette, gutkha and other stuff perceived by them as family-breakers, of their village.

After relaxations were given by the State and the Central government to open wine shops, people in the village (mostly young men) were getting addicted to alcohol as they were having nothing else to do. Husbands coming home drunk and spending all their money to buy alcohol and fights between couples had increased in the village due to the habit.

The women from the village first initiated this social campaign and Sudha Rani being their ‘aadapadhuchu,’ has offered her complete support. On Thursday, she walked across the village, telling people to support the campaign and join the movement. Many men from the village have actively participated in the rally and the meeting and took a pledge to follow what was resolved by the women of the village.

“Machinenipally was a model village, but because of alcohol, people have not only lost their money but also the peaceful environment in the village,” she said, addressing the people of the village who had come in large numbers (following physical distancing) to the meeting.

She appreciated the people for supporting the campaign and appealed the families to spend the money on nutritious food to fight against coronavirus.

