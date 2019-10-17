Nagesh gives a glimpse of Keerthy’s first look

By | Published: 9:42 pm 10:00 pm

After the blockbuster movie Mahanati, Telugu audiences are eagerly waiting for Keerthy Suresh’s next movie in the language. Keerthy’s next project is an untitled movie featuring Aadi Pinisetty and senior actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead and is touted to be a sports romantic-comedy entertainer. The movie is being presented by producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations and produced by Sudheer Chandra.

The upcoming sports drama in Telugu will see her team up with director Nagesh Kukunoor known for Bollywood movies like Hyderabad Blues, Rockford and Iqbal. Marking her birthday on Thursday, director Nagesh released the poster featuring Keerthy. The makers will soon release the first look and the title of the movie. However, there is still curiosity over what kind of role Keerthy Suresh would play. The last schedule of the shooting commenced on Thursday in Hyderabad. Sravya Varma is co-producing the movie along with Sudheer Chandra. Music is being rendered by Devi Sri Prasad while cinematography from Chittaranjan Das.

After Mahanati, the biopic based on yesteryear actor Savitri, Keerthy Suresh went on to back-to-back Tamil movies – Seema Raja, Saamy Square, Sandakozhi 2, and Sarkar. Later, she played a cameo in Akkineni Nagarjuna-starrer Manmadhudu 2. She has four upcoming movies in multiple languages – Marakkar: Arabi Kadalinte Simham in Malayalam, Maidan in Hindi, Miss India and Rang De are in Telugu.

She was also recently felicitated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “Humbled and honoured to have been felicitated by the @cmokerala [email protected] sir at the Onam celebrations by the govt of Kerala Outfit @poornimaindrajith Styling @styledbyindrakshi Photography @dhanuj_achu #onamcelebration #festivevibes #trivandrum #govtofkerala.” Keerthy is also acting in the upcoming movie titled Penguin whose first look was released on Thursday.

