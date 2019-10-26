Nagesh Kukunoor gets candid about fondest memories

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Known for the taste he has in parallel cinema and his own philosophy of making movies blending art and commercial elements, director Nagesh Kukunoor has been elusive from Telugu cinema for 22 years. But now, he is back in the city chatting with reporters about his upcoming Telugu movie Good Luck Sakhi.

Recalling his fondest memories from the city, Nagesh says it gives a warm feeling coming back. “I remember my first movie Hyderabad Blues in 1997 every bit of which we shot here in Prasad and Ramanaidu studios. It was a great experience and the movie receiving critical acclaim from across global audiences was a different story,” he smiles.

The director divulged details of his upcoming Telugu movie loosely inspired by a woman shooter. The movie stars southern actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Some part of the movie was recently shot in the interiors of Vikarabad, 70 kms from the city.

Nagesh admitted that he had been hesitant to put right effort in Telugu silver screen although he was a local boy who used to converse with people in Telugu. But, heading north to explore new avenues in Bollywood was a different story.

“I thought whenever I had to make Telugu film, I must be hundred per cent confident of the language. I always admire Telugu directors who make Hindi movies and vice-versa. From the last couple of years, I expressed my interest to make Telugu movies. I know producer Sudheer for a while and later he suggested a story of a rural shooter.

And Keerthy’s name was also suggested by him. The story idea came to me 20 years ago when I bumped into a news article of a woman shooter in a village. It was an older woman though. Using that as a crux, the story had been shaped. That image of a woman holding a gun is so much more empowering. Twenty years ago, the concept of a woman shooter in a village holding a gun just blew my mind,” he shares.

“Sports romedy” is what he calls it. “A very good strong sport element laced with romance and comedy. The movie delves on the subject of rural shooter who comes to limelight in shooting sport — 10-metre pistol. And Keerthy plays the shooter Sakhi,” he adds.The director says he has this strange philosophy of not watching too many movies and not updating himself on the latest trends in the industry.

“Before the first copy comes up, that is the last time I would watch the film. And I never watch my movies going back in time. I don’t read reviews, watch movies, etc. I won’t allow anything outside that disturbs me. The last movie that I watched in Telugu in the recent times was Mahanati,” he laughs.

Stating that he never made films worrying about audiences, Nagesh finds audiences are extremely fickle in terms of judging movies. Their likes and dislikes continuously change with time, he says.Talking about Keerthy, Nagesh says that she is an absolute darling, the most gracious and down-to-earth girl.