Nagarkurnool youth kills mother

Nagarkurnool: In a shocking incident that came to light on Sunday, a youth killed his mother for creating nuisance by fighting with neighbours every now and then.

According to Siddapur SI, Bharathamma (55), a resident of Mannevaaripally village of Achampet mandal, used to quarrel with neighbours and others in the village quite often.

Several times the villagers had complained to her son Saidulu about his mother’s aggressive nature.

On Friday night, she fought with her neighbours in which he intervened to calm her down. After coming home, Saidulu and Bharathamma got into a heated argument during which he lifted a heavy stone and smashed her head, killing her on the spot.

Bharathamma’s husband Niranjan lodged a complaint at Siddapur police station. Saidulu is absconding.

