Naidu calls for paperless offices for better transparency

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday advised district collectors to make offices online for transparency in administration and strengthen the delivery mechanism of government services to increase satisfaction levels among people.

Addressing the 15th Collectors’ conference at grievance hall near CM’s residence in Undavalli here on Thursday, he said that the welfare programmes should be implemented perfectly and officials should be made accountable for the successful implementation of programmes.

The services of all departments should be made online to bring more transparency, he said and called for developing paperless offices.

Commending the officials for achieving double digit growth for the past three years, Naidu said that a target was set to achieve 15 per cent growth rate and urged officials to adopt special strategies to achieve sustainable growth.

He said the State achieved 25.6 per cent growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors and underscored the need for more growth rate in industrial and service sectors. He asked the officials to make use of technology for better outcome.

The Chief Minister also asked collectors to come out with new ideas to achieve better results.

He appealed to the Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajeev Kumar, who was present at the meeting to lend a helping hand to AP until it develops on par with neighbouring States.