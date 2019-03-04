Naidu cries foul over case against IT firm

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Whosoever speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces raids of the Income Tax Department (I-T) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Naidu’s statement comes close on the heels of the police registering a case after a complaint was received against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for allegedly using the people’s data illegally.

“Whoever speaks against Modi faces I-T and ED raids. We won’t be afraid of all this. KCR is threatening our people and businesses in Hyderabad to support Jaganmohan Reddy,” said Chief Minister Naidu, also the president of TDP.

“We will fight for justice until we achieve it. I am speaking on behalf of 5 crore people. I will not tolerate any injustice to Telugus residing in any part of the world,” he said.

“Hyderabad is still the common capital. I will not tolerate any injustice to the people of Andhra in Hyderabad,” he added. After the Hyderabad Police raided the office of the mobile app developer, Chief Minister Naidu claimed that this was done after YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy had complained, and also accused the opposition of stealing data.