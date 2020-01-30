Naidu faces flak for ‘false campaign’ against Vizag

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:00 pm

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP State general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao on Thursday decried the false campaign launched by TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to oppose setting up of the executive capital in Visakhapatnam city.

Talking to mediapersons here, Veerabhadra Rao said it was a pity that Chandrababu stooped to create panic among the people through his “yellow” media, which talked of the city facing dangers of cyclones and getting washed away by the Bay of Bengal. “He says Vizag is not suited to be the capital due to the presence of the sea. Mumbai and Chennai also have seashore and did they shift their capitals? Vizag has a shipyard and dockyard and did the sea wash these away? We witnessed a severe cyclone and tidal wave in Diviseema and that does not mean people left the place for good. Chandrababu claims he conquers nature. Why did he not stop drought and famine in the State during his regime?” he asked.

Veerabhadra Rao also pooh-poohed the claim of the TDP president that he would ensure that the AP Legislative Council was not abolished. He was only trying to mislead the public as there was no way he could stop it, Veerabhadra Rao, a former leader of the Opposition in the Council, said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.