Naidu obstructing Visakhapatnam’s development: YSRCP

Published: 8:06 pm

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is spitting venom against Visakhapatnam though the city gave him several victories to his credit, said former Minister and YSR Congress Party general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he observed that Chandrababu who never cared for development of north Andhra was again trying to obstruct the proposal of making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State.

“Creating three capitals will not only help provide better governance but also lead to development through decentralisation. There will also be no demands for separate States in the future and therefore Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has suggested decentralisation of power. But Chandrababu is creating obstacles which exposed his true colours,” he remarked.

Veerabhadra Rao said Visakhapatnam alone had some special features to develop on par with Mumbai and Chennai as it is well connected by rail, airlines, road and sea. On the other hand, even experts from IIT had warned against heavy structures in Amaravati “While Chandrababu refuses to give when requested, Jagan is someone who gives without asking,” he remarked.

