Naidu threatens dharna if AP’s homes do not have toilets by March

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a March 31 deadline for construction of toilets in every home in the State and threatened to sit on a dharna and hunger strike if the target was not achieved.

“I will sit on a silent dharna. I will also observe a day-long fast. At least then you (people) will show some pity (on me) and build toilets,” Naidu said, terming sanitary latrine a fundamental and birthright.

He set March 31 as the deadline for all households in the State to have individual sanitary latrines (ISL) so as to make AP completely open defecation-free (ODF).

“My aim is to have a Swachh Andhra Pradesh, a healthy Andhra Pradesh. I have taken up this task as a spirited movement,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a ‘Janmabhoomi’ meeting at Itchapuram, bordering Odisha, late on Thursday evening.

“If you don’t build a toilet…if you don’t have self- esteem…I will come to your village. I will visit your house. I will spend day and night till you all build toilets and only then return to Amaravati (the State capital),” Naidu said, driving home the need for every household to have a lavatory.