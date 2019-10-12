Naidu upset over Lokesh’s future: YSRCP MLA

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu is upset that his son Nara Lokesh’s future is not so bright and therefore is levelling baseless charges against the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, said YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath.

Referring to the two-day visit of the former Chief Minister to the city, he told reporters here on Saturday that the previous government did precious little to develop the city. “In fact, the TDP damaged the brand image of Vizag by indulging in loot and numerous land scams. Now the city would progress under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy,” he said.

“The TDP charges are baseless. We can’t keep quiet when illegal structures come up. Never before have we seen cheap publicity tactics using paid artistes which Chandrababu is orchestrating. He ‘settled’ the case in which MRO Vanajakshi was assaulted by TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and when there was an attempt to murder Jaganmohan Reddy at Vizag airport, he tried to mislead everyone saying that it was an act of some YSRCP worker which is ridiculous,” he stated.

He observed that Chandrababu should refrain from making such ridiculous remarks and make a laughing stock of him since Jagan’s able administration has drawn all-round appreciation including from other States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter