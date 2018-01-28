Naikpods gear up for gandhari Maisamma Jatara in Mandammari

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Mancherial: Lesser known Naikpods, one of the ethnic tribes, are gearing up for the annual Maisamma Jatara on the historic Gandhari Fort on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta in Mandamarri mandal from February 9 to 11.

Maisamma is an important deity of the community. The fair is a major religious and cultural affair of Naikpods.

Not only Naikpods, aboriginal tribals, belonging to various parts of Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, congregate at the holy place and revere the deity with much pomp and gaiety during the three-day fair. They perform special prayers and showcase their artforms to the tunes of traditional musical instruments.

Gandhari Maisamma Jatara Organising Committee recently met Collector RV Karnan and released wall posters of the fair. Karnan instructed officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the affair. He told them to arrange temporary toilets, bathrooms and drinking water facilities at the fort for the convenience of devotees.

Naikpods would fetch holy water from the Godavari to kick-start the fair. Then, Pedda Puja, an important ritual, is performed by priests and elders of the community to Maisamma, presiding deity of the fort. A Praja Darbar is held for addressing grievances of Adivasis on the final day of the fair. Local public representatives would attend the programme, while leaders of Naikpods and tribal organisations voice their concerns.

Ancient Fort

The Gandhari Fort is believed to have been built by tribal kings, who ruled the region, by taking assistance from Kakatiya rulers in 900 AD. It houses the ancient temple of Maisamma.

Similarly, it contains idols of Kala Bhairava Swamy, Lord Siva, Lord Ganesh and Hanuman, carved out of rocks. At the foothill of the picturesque fort, an ancient tank called Meda Cheruvu can be found. It is still a major source of irrigation for fields of surrounding habitations.

Besides, the ancient fort’s magnificent architecture, defensive constructions, bathing tanks and sculptures leave visitors spellbound. Importantly, eight-foot Naga Seshu idol comprising 10 heads, sculpted using a single rock, draws the attention of tourists. Also, it is a home to several medicinal plants and herbarium specimen.