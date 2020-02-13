Nail trends to have on your radar

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Instagram has opened up a whole new world of nail art that has blown up during the past few years. Nail technicians are trying their hand at changing up old classics with fresh twists and bold shades that heretofore fell in the quirky category.

A new year means a fresh and new outlook. Nails like your face and hairstyle can give you an entirely new look. And the city is currently overrun with new nail bars that are doling out great paisa vasool service to rake in customers. Read on for the trends in manis that’ll bring on all the double taps on your ‘Gram.

Chrome nails are going to be the next ‘in’ thing with women rocking the style everywhere. Graphic is also the season’s go-to look with contrasting shades being opted for by the experimental lasses, with office-goers going for the muted shades. Prepare to see more of marble patterns too.

Priya who runs Just Nails studio in Himayat Nagar says, “There is no set group of people who like to get such nails done. From college-going girls to middle-aged ladies, everybody wants chrome nails.”

Reds and pinks are passé now, with most wanting to experiment with pastels. Gel nails have been pushed over by ombre nails which have a sugared look to them. Picture sugary like texture dotted digits, this according to most nail technicians is the in thing at the moment. “How you maintain the manicure is also important.

Otherwise, it can easily get chipped in no time,” adds Priya. Nail art has boomed in a big way with women not afraid of shelling out big bucks, especially on nail extensions and crystal embellishments that get funkier by the day.

The latter being much in demand, according to Tanya Bansal, who runs her studio on Road No 3 in Banjara Hills which sees a mixed age group of clients coming in for their monthly manicures. Shiny, metallic are out with most preferring matte shades in blues, mauves, dark reds, orange, and varied shades of green. “Almond shape is the preference for most as it’s easy to maintain, but coffin shape is also being requested by a lot of women. But, it’s still yet to pick up as other shapes,” points out Tanya.

