Nailing Current Affairs

This article is in continuation to the last article on subject specific approach to current affairs for Telangana State Public Service Commission exams.

Important dates

Occasions, events and people are commemorated by observing the dates associated with them as important days. A candidate is expected to remember the date, it is observed as and the theme of that day for that year.

For example – The Universal Declaration of Human Rights articulating fundamental rights and freedoms for all human beings was adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 10 December 1948. To commemorate this declaration, 10th December every year is observed as Human Rights Day. The 2021 Theme: Equality – Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights.

Q. National Voters’ Day is observed in India on?

a) Jan 12th

b) Dec 15th

c) Jan 25th

d) Feb 10th

Answer: c

Explanation: The National Voters’ Day is celebrated on 25 January to encourage the youth to participate in vote in the electoral process. The National Voters’ Day 2022 theme was “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”.

Reports/indices

Reports analyse the developments/changes in various segments and present a comprehensive view of the present situation and predict the future update.

Index is released by an organisation – public or private – to rate countries or states on different parameters on a particular issue.

A candidate is expected to know the following details about reports and indexes –

 Details of the organisation which publishes the report/index

 The year in which the report/index was first published

 The time period for which the report is published – some reports are published biannually, some annually and some quarterly or half yearly

 The parameters on the basis of which the ranking is given

 The top five and bottom three countries/states

 Ranking of India or the state – previous rank and current rank and the reason for improvement or deterioration in ranking

 Other reports published by the organisation

This segment is important as at least one question is asked on it in any competitive examination.

Example –

To instill a culture of innovation amongst the states, NITI Aayog had introduced the first-ever India Innovation Index in 2019. The Index is published annually.

The Innovation Index ranking is based on five enabler parameters:

– Human Capital

– Investment

– Knowledge Workers

– Business Environment

– Safety and Legal Environment

Two performance parameters:

– Knowledge Output

– Knowledge Diffusion

Rankings of various states:

Reports published by NITI Aayog

– Composite Water Management Index

– District Hospital Index

– Export Preparedness Index

– SDG India Index

– India Innovation Index

– School Education Quality Index

– State Energy Index

– State Health Index

Q. Consider the following statements regarding Global Risks Report 2022

1. The Global Risks Report series tracks global risks perceptions among risk experts and world leaders in business, government, and civil society

2. It examines risks across five categories: economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal, and technological.

3. “Social cohesion erosion”, “livelihood crises” and “mental health deterioration” are three of the five risks seen as the most concerning threats to the world in the next two years.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are true?

a) 1 and 2

b) 2 and 3

c) 1 and 3

d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: d

Q. According to the recently released State of Forest report, which of the following are top three states that showed increase in forest cover?

a) Andhra Pradesh – Telangana – Odisha

b) Maharashtra – Assam – Jharkhand

c) Andhra Pradesh – Arunachal Pradesh – Karnataka

d) Odisha – Jharkhand – Assam

Answer: a

Explanation: Top three states showing increase in forest cover are Andhra Pradesh (647 sq km) followed by Telangana (632 sq km) and Odisha (537 sq km). Area-wise Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in the country followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Q. Read the following statements regarding Corruption Perceptions Index.

1. The index is published annually by the non-governmental organisation Transparency International since 1995.

2. The CPI generally defines corruption as an “abuse of entrusted power for private gain”.

3. The Index only measures public sector corruption, ignoring the private sector.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are true?

a) 1 and 2

b) 2 and 3

c) 1 and 3

d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: d

To be continued…

By Shikara Academy