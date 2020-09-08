Nailing trees reduces their life span

Lot of trees along NH-65 were indiscriminately nailed with advertisement plates in violation of Supreme Court order

By | Published: 12:40 am

Nalgonda: There have been several instances of district administrations imposing heavy fines on people for chopping off Haritha Haram trees or even sheep being ‘taken into custody’ for chewing on the leaves of such trees. There is, however, one group of people who are getting away scot-free after damaging these green drive trees with metal advertisements that are nailed onto the trunks. A drive along the National Highway-65 in Nalgonda district reveals the extent of damage to these trees.

The State government has, time and again, emphasised the need to not only plant lakhs of saplings across the State whenever this flagship annual programme is taken up but also to ensure their survival that would ultimately lead to the State achieving the target of having a 33 per cent forest cover. Such metal advertisements are also found on trees dotting Panchayat Raj roads linking villages with towns. People blame the local authorities for their insensitive attitude towards protection of trees.

Majority of decades-old trees were felled when the National Highway was developed into a four-lane highway from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. But, hundreds of big trees also survived along the old National Highway-65 at Nakrekal, Narketpally and Kodad, which have bypass roads from the four-lane motorway. Some of these trees have five to ten metal advertisements nailed to their trunks, sing big-sized iron nails which cause harm to the trees.

In addition to this, nailing of advertisement plates to the trees along with the R&B roads, which would connect the villages with the towns, was rampant. Majority of the advertisement plates appeared to the trees belongs to fertilizers and seed companies and hospitals. They were indiscriminately nailing the advertisement plates to the trees in violation of Supreme Court clear order saying that no public property including trees can be used for any private advertisements.

Damage to nutrient & water vessels

Speaking to Telangana Today, environmentalist M Suresh Guptha said nails slammed deep into tree trunks to fix advertisement plates can cause harm to trees as nutrients and water vessels would be damaged affecting the growth of the trees. The damaged part would also get rotten resulting in death of the surrounding tissues. It would reduce the life span of the tree by weakening them. Such trees would be uprooted or fall down during heavy rains and winds, he added.

He urged the district authorities to take measures to remove the nails and iron wires used to fix advertisement plates to the trees by some persons and save the trees for protection of environment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .