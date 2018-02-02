Nails with some glitter and colour

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:40 pm

The intricate details, the colours and glitter — it’s truly an art to ace the nail art. And we will need professional help to don this particular skill.

Here a few blogs to check out which can help and guide you through this nail pampering process:

Nailasaurous

Sammy, a UK-based blogger, runs this blog where the posts range from various nail art techniques to latest collection of brands worldwide.

Sammy was also named the ‘Best UK Nail Blogger’ last year. Every post of Nailasaurous has a detailed description about the colours and designs with encouraging step-by-step pictures. The tutorials are very effective in taking a nail art beginner to the next level.

You can also find the blogger on all the other major social platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. Do check out her blog for some exciting designs http://www.thenailasaurus.com/ .

Nail Centric

Not everybody has the time and skill to master nail art. But, that doesn’t mean you give up on the idea of chic nails.

Yana, a mother, wife and project coordinator came up with ‘Nail Centric’, where you can find the easy and non-complicated nail art designs.

Her blog is great to learn some tips and tricks to pamper your nails. Though she is not an active blogger, her page is worth a visit for the starters. You can go through her blog through the link given below. http://nailcentric.net/.

Fashion Polish

With obsession comes perfection. Sam is one of them who almost falls into the category of addicts and as she mentions in her blog, she is absolutely proud of it.

Thanks to her eye for detail and her passion for nails, we get the best content from her blog. Right from the simple everyday designs to the most complicated yet fashionable art, we get everything. Do stop by this address to overload yourself with the most polished information. http://bit.ly/2DQLlE5.

WAH Nails

Okay, let’s talk professional! Though we manage to get the designs on point, we still miss that professional touch.

WAH is the London-based fanzine, and ‘WAH nails’ was established in 2005 on one of the busiest streets in the city. Though the blog doesn’t really focus on tutorials, this is a go to place to be on a par with the nail art trends and to get inspired by the best professionals out there. You can visit the site on http://www.wah-nails.com.

Nailed it

Before decorating and giving your nails the best colour and glitter, it is important to pamper them. Manicure routines are something which cannot be ignored.

Check out Katy’s blog which has all the information from basic manicure to a full nail makeover. It is interesting to know that all her art work is self-taught. Do not forget to go through her ‘How to give yourself a manicure’ session. You can check out her blog at http://www.blognailedit.co/.