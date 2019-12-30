Naina’s Beautiful ode to Rangeela

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Budding star Naina Ganguly’s facial features, body language and on-screen looks have close resemblance to senior Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar. Perhaps, this inspired director Ram Gopal Varma to direct Beautiful, 24 years after he directed and produced Rangeela in Hindi.

Now, as the movie Beautiful: An ode to Rangeela is releasing on January 1, actor Naina is in the city as part of the movie’s promotions. Whether or not the movie would receive acclaim and appreciation from audiences and critics, Beautiful is very close to my heart, says the Kolkata-born actor.

Having made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Vangaveeti in the role of Ratnakumari, wife of politician Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, from a conservative household, Naina had chosen a bold and salacious subject in the next short-film titled Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai which was directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma.

And her work in Debaloy Bhattacharya’s Charitraheen and Charitraheen 2, has put her again in the spotlight. In the movie Beautiful, Naina turned more glamorous than ever before. “More than the skin show and the glamour element, the story has so much to tell.

There is joy, sadness and triumph that audiences will surely experience when the movie finally gets released on January 1. Fans will come in praise for RGV sir after watching the movie,” a confident Naina tells Hyderabad Today.

The actor further says that the movie has no comparison with the movie Rangeela that was released in 1995. “Of course, I am a big fan of Urmila Matondkar. But, the present movie has no comparison with Rangeela which has its own relevance of that time. Now it’s a new era, 2020; we are witnessing many cultural changes. However, I am not competing with anyone. I was a toddler when the movie Rangeela came out way back in the ’90s,” she says.

The actor says that RGV’s project was very close to her heart and will remain memorable whether or not the movie fares well at the box office. “There were instances when my co-star Parth Suri and I were in tears on the sets while shooting for the love sequences.

Director Agasthya Manju and RGV sir, too, got emotional on the sets while they were shooting the scenes. Only such emotional moving script can create an impression upon audiences,” she adds.The actor has a couple of Kannada projects in her kitty besides the upcoming Telugu movie Johar for which she wrapped up her schedule in Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam.

