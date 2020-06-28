Nair sees similarities between Kohli and Ronaldo

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:28 am

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Karun Nair revealed that he sees similarities between Team India captain Virat Kohli and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the way they keep at the top of their game and inspire others

Speaking during a chat show, the triple centurion from Tests said, “You want to be following what Virat Kohli is doing and he does so many things right. He is also the best in the world. If he has become the best in the world that means he has done most things right and he is just a wonderful player. He is such an inspiration for cricketers and all youngsters. To see what he has been able to do in the last ten years is astonishing and something that everyone wants to follow and get inspired by.”

Revealing that his favourite non-cricket athlete is Ronaldo, the Karnataka batsman said, “The non-cricket sportsperson that inspires me a lot is Cristiano Ronaldo. I have followed him since he joined Manchester United. You know it’s astonishing to see how someone can grow from being just a normal player to being the best in the world. The hard work that he has put in to get to where he has, and the determination and the focus that he has… if you need to be the best in the world you need to have something different, different mentality. It is something that really inspires me every day.”

