Nakul, Shraddha steal the show in Skating competition

Hyderabad: Nakul Varshith of Sanathi School and Shraddha Reddy of the Global Edge School stole the limelight with golds in the skating competition of the Hyderabad Sports For All, at the Indira Park here on Thursday.

Nakul clinched the gold in the U-17 Boys (1000m, in-line) while Mohammed Farhan Ahmed of Delhi School of Excellence took the silver. In the girls’ U-17 (1000m, in-line), Shradhha outclassed everyone to clinch the gold. The silver went to Nikita Ruth of St Andrews High School while the bronze to Fathima Mohsin of NASR Girls School.

Pranith Raj of Silver Oaks International School won the gold in the U-14 Boys (1000m, in-line), beating Advait Juluri of Johnson Grammar School ICSE & ISC Vipin Komarogowni of Oakridge International School (Newton) had to be content with the bronze. In the girls’ U-14 (1000m, in-line) category, Sai Nehal Mantramurthy of Delhi Public School emerged victorious to pocket the gold medal while Khushi Bharat of

Edify World School took home the silver. Tanmayi Sirangi of Delhi Public School took the last podium place.

Elsewhere at the Gachibowli Stadium, Agniva Mahalanabis of P Obul Reddy Public School pipped Mohammed Khaja of St Joseph’s High School to win the gold medal in the U-19 Boys’ archery (Indian) championship. Narla Naresh of Yuva Junior College finished with the bronze.

Important results: Skating: U-17: Boys 1000m In-line: 1. Nakul Varshith (Sanathi School), 2. Mohammed Farhan Ahmed (Delhi School of Excellence); Girls: 1, Shraddha Reddy (The Global Edge School), 2. Nikita Ruth- (St Andrews High School), 3. Fathma Mohsin (NASR Girls School); U-14 Boys 1000 m In-line: 1. Pranith Raj (Silver Oaks

International School), 2. Advait Juluri (Johnson Grammar School ICSE & ISC), 3. Vipin Komarogowni (Oakridge International School Newton); Girls: 1. Sai Nehal Mantramurthy (Delhi Public School), 2. Khushi Bharat (Edify World School), 3. Tanmayi Sirangi (Delhi Public School).

Archery: U-19 Boys Indian Bow: 1. Agniva Mahalanabis (P Obul Reddy Public School), 2. Mohammed Khaja (St Joseph’s High School), 3. Narla Naresh (Yuva Junior College); U-17 boys: 1. Kundan Sai Raj N (The Global Edge School), 2. Dhanush Bobbisetti (The Global Edge School), 3. Sandeep Gupta (The Global Edge School); U-14 Indian bow: 1. Ujwal Kumar Reddy Tarigonda (Oakridge International School Newton), 2. VNRS Dinesh Pulijala (Oak Valley International School), 3. Karan Chakara Teja Potturu (Delhi Public School); U-14 Girls Indian bow: 1. Bhashitha Ponnoju (Global Indian International School), 2. Chinmayi Tirunagari (Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2); U-19 boys compound bow: 1. Jatin Arun Lalwani (P Obul Reddy Public School); U-10 boys compound bow: 1. Poorna Chand (Scholar Academy); U-10 girls compound bow: 1. V Joshitha (Maharshi Vidya Mandir), 2. Udita Utkarshini (Delhi School of Excellence).

