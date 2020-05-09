Nala desilting works at brisk pace, says GHMC Mayor

By | Published: 5:03 pm

Hyderabad: Efforts are on by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to complete the nala desilting works by May-end.

The drain network in the city covers 1,295 km and of which 390 km network pertains to 54 open nalas. To ensure free flow of rain water this monsoon, the municipal corporation is taking up desiltation works at a brisk pace.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday inspected nala desiltation works at Shaikpet OU Colony and said desiltation works taken up during the last couple of years were yielding good results as the composition of debris is steadily declining in the waste excavated out of the nalas.

To avoid inundation and overflowing of nalas during monsoon, GHMC is taking up desiltilng of nalas to clear 4.86 lakhs cubic meters silt and other waste with an estimated cost of Rs.41.38 crore. In last 15 days during lockdown, desilting of nalas is being taken up at brisk pace in open nalas by deploying heavy machinery, he said.

This apart, widening of narrow nalas is also being taken up across the city. Under this initiative, officials have identified such nalas covering 16 km and widening works were under progress. Already about 75 per cent of these works were done and the balance would be completed at the earliest, he said.

As per the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, construction of flyovers, underpass, RoBs, RuBs, road widening, development of link roads and slip roads was under progress, besides junction improvement and beautification works at many places across the city, he added.

