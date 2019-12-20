Nalgonda: 1,000 cusecs water released to NSP left canal for Yasangi

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday encouraged farmers to adopt cultivation methods that use less water but give high yield as there was a need to utilise available water sources carefully.

Releasing water to the left canal of NSP at Pottochelima near Nagarjuna Sagar, Jagadish said the farmers of the ayacut should take up cultivation by using the water through on and off irrigation methods. They should utilise the water as per their requirement and not waste it.

At the same time, it was necessary to ensure that river water is not wasted by letting it flow into the ocean. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would draw their share of water from NSP. Jagadish also underlined the need to make farmers of ayacuts of NSP canals in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh aware about using the irrigation facility carefully. He said awareness programmes would be conducted on water management methods them.

Water was being released to the left canal of NSP for Rabi season with on and off method, he said. On Friday, 1,000 cusecs was released and farmers would get irrigation facility to 6,34,889 acres of ayacut in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam districts for the Yasangi crop season.

MLAs Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, and project Chief Engineer Narsimhulu were present.

